Bruce Willis' family has announced that the legendary actor has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be stepping away from his decades-long career.

Willis has one of the most accomplished resumes in Hollywood when it comes to acting. His previous iconic roles have been enough to cement him as one of the most popular faces in film, making the news that he is no longer able to pursue his career in acting all the more tragic.

Aphasia is a medical condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition typically occurs after an incident such as a stroke or a head injury.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. They added that he will be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” concluded the statement, which was signed by his wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

Willis has meant so much to fans over the course of his career and it is unbelievably heartbreaking that it has come to a sudden end.

Luckily, there will still be a few times where fans will get the chance to see Willis in a new project on the big screen.

According to Page Six, Willis has multiple projects completed as well in post-production, such as “Vendetta,” “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” and “White Elephant.”

