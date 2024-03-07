American TikToker and influencer Bryce Hall has responded to accusations that he is a predator.

The social media influencer boasts over 6 million followers on Instagram and has previously made headlines for co-hosting a rowdy party during the pandemic that had to be shut down by the LAPD.

In 2021, Hall participated in a boxing match between influencers, but now he has had to fight off allegations of a serious nature made against him by professional boxer Ryan Garcia.

Hall was accused of being a predator by Garcia and claimed that influencer Tayler Holder showed him the evidence.

Garcia made the claims in a series of since-deleted posts on X/Twitter. In one, he said that Hall should apologise for allegedly “messing with underage kids”.

Dexerto reports Garcia named Holder as the source for these allegations, suggesting he could provide “proof”. Garcia asked to be taken to the “Supreme Court” so he could defend the claims.

In one post, Garcia wrote: “Bryce Hall sorry to do [this] to you but apologize for messing with underage kids. Remember Tayler told me and showed me. You need to repent and stop hiding behind TikTok and its clout.”

He added: “I will go out [of] my way to defend every single one [of] these claims. Go to court, stand before a judge, and prove every single one of these claims.”

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Hall appeared to laugh them off with a joke.

Hall responded, writing: “It’s true, Ryan was with me on Epstein’s Island. We got recruited to the Illuminati together and did a blood sacrifice while worshipping Satan. He’s trying to leave the cult now and is getting exposed by the masses.”

