Everything you need to know the new BTS Netflix documentary

After a nearly four-year hiatus, K-pop sensation BTS has returned to the spotlight, with a new Netflix documentary offering an intimate look at their journey back to group life and the creation of their latest album, ARIRANG.

Titled BTS: The Return, the film, directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by This Machine and HYBE, chronicles the seven members' reacclimation to their collective career following mandatory military service.

The documentary opens with a scene that was once commonplace but became revelatory after their break: all seven members logging onto a livestream from a beach. This moment quickly transitions into the realities of their time apart, particularly South Korea's compulsory military service. All able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve 18-21 months, a system designed to deter aggression from North Korea. The film immediately addresses this, with RM noting he "learned to hustle" in the military, followed by footage of the members getting their heads shaved and donning uniforms. While the documentary shows their swift return to the band, in reality, they were separated for years, with their last full-group broadcast together in September 2022.

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The road to "ARIRANG," their 14-track fifth studio album and first in nearly four years, was swift. Shortly after completing their service, the band decamped to Los Angeles in the summer of 2025 to begin work. The documentary highlights the tight quarters and even tighter turnaround, with Jin revealing he joined the band in Los Angeles the day after completing his 2025 solo tour, missing some early writing and recording sessions. RM also touches upon the precarious nature of K-pop groups, referencing the "seven-year curse" where bands often disband or lose members. For BTS, the question became: "Where does their sound go from here?" RM stated, "We're doing a lot of experiments, trying to find out, like, what makes us special. What makes us BTS?" Jimin added, "We've been out for too long. Now that we're finally out of the military, we don't want to extend this break."

Los Angeles proved to be a creative hub, with the documentary showing the members collaborating with producers like Diplo and South Korean songwriter Pdogg. The film captures their in-studio dynamics, from Suga's focused guitar playing to V comforting an anxious Jin, before their return to South Korea to finalise the album.

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A pivotal moment arrived when Boyoung Lee, executive creative director at Big Hit Music, shared the story of a group of Koreans in 1896 who, while studying in the US, recorded the first-ever Korean-language song in America: "Arirang," a traditional folk song dating back to the 1400s. This historical connection provided the album's title and a profound sense of purpose, transforming it into a celebration of South Korea and the band's efforts to share their culture globally. Suga pushed for changes to the song "Normal," feeling it contained too much English, a sentiment echoed by RM who affirmed, "For this album, authenticity matters."

Preparing for their comeback was daunting, with members expressing reservations about how they would be received after such a long absence in an industry demanding constant reinvention. The documentary shows their intense dedication, including V practising baseball throws in a car park before pitching at Dodger Stadium, demonstrating his commitment to not disappoint fans. Even during moments of relaxation at their shared Los Angeles home, the band is depicted discussing their music, reflecting on past choices, and planning for the future. Jung Kook voiced a common concern, asking aloud, "I wonder if we've done a good job here."





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The band also grappled with the choice of "Swim" as the lead single for "ARIRANG," with some members fearing its energy might be too low. This echoed their initial uncertainty about "Dynamite" in 2020, which went on to become a global smash and the first all-South Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Suga, however, was an early advocate for "Swim," envisioning positive fan reactions: "'Oh, they can come back with a song like this?' I think it'll be cool." RM agreed, stating, "It's a cool, mature song for us. It's time we give off a grown-up vibe." This desire for a more adult sound, reflecting their personal growth, was a clear priority. As Suga put it, "We've all gotten older in general. We tried to express more about being an adult."