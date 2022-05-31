South Korean boy band BTS joined President Joe Biden at the White House today and media attention was at a high in anticipation of the K-pop group

Joining White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the briefing room, the seven members of BTS spoke about anti-Asian hate before joining the President in the Oval Office to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

Some members of the media noted the high attendance rate in preparation for the beloved K-pop group.

"The briefing room is... not typically this occupied," Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove wrote on Twitter.

"K-pop supergroup BTS is in the (packed!) White House briefing room," CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins wrote.

"Never seen the Brady Briefing Room packed quite like this. Are they here for [BTS] or [Brian Deese]?" CBS News Reporter Ed O'Keefe said

During their time in the briefing room, the BTS members spoke about anti-Asian hate.

"While many of you may know BTS as Grammy-nominated international icons, they also play an important role as youth ambassadors promoting a message of respect and positivity," Press Secretary Jean-Pierre said.

"We are devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes," group member Ji-min said according to a translator.

The group expressed their desire to spread a positive message of acceptance and equality around the world. They also thanked their fanbase which has grown worldwide and transcended languages and cultural barriers.

"We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person," group member V said.

BTS fans, known as ARMY, expressed their excitement for the group's visit on Tuesday as well with many tweeting they were eagerly awaiting their remarks at the podium.

The fanbase is known for their passionate love of the boyband, often defending them against critics and celebrating those who speak highly of the band.

