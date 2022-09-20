Rapper Cardi B shut down a “biphobic” internet troll in the best way with a very blunt tweet about her sexual history.

Cardi made the hilarious clapback in response to a tweet which read, “Celebrities that came out as bisexual but never dated someone of the same gender” and included a picture of Cardi B, along with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

Responding to the tweet, the rapper wrote: “I ate bitches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you.”

Cardi is married to fellow rapper Offset, but has been very open about her previous experiences with women having featured in a song called Girls with LGBTQ+ themes in 2018.

At the time, Cardi said: “I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience.”

Now, Cardi’s NSFW tweet comes during Bisexual Awareness Week (16 - 23 September) and many fans have praised her for standing up against biphobia.

One person wrote: “don’t play with cardi.”

Someone else commented: “And here we have Cardi B saying ‘bi people are valid as f**k’ better than I ever could.”

Another said: “Bisexual ppl don’t have to prove ya’ll s**t. Biphobia is so tired.”

“Happy Bi visibility week,” another wrote.

