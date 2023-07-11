Cardi B gifts daughter a $20,000 Hermes Birkin bag for her 5th birthday

Cardi B and her husband Offset went above and beyond for their daughter's fifth birthday by gifting her a Hermes Birkin bag.

Birkins are the holy grail of the fashion world. Not just anyone can walk in and purchase one, they must have a purchase history with Hermes. They're so exclusive that people are sharing tips online on how to be offered the chance to buy a bag, costing anywhere from $11,000 to $2 million. It's safe to say it's come a long way since its $2,000 price tag in 1984 when it was first released.

Now, Cardi's daughter Kulture is now a proud owner of a pink Birkin.

In a string of wholesome birthday photos, the rapper wrote: "My baby is five….Happy birthday to my pretty princess," she wrote as the Instagram caption. "It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more... light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈. [sic]"

One photo saw Kulture sitting at a grand hot pink piano with the Birkin in shot.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On the auction site Sotheby's, the bag was described as "Bubblegum Pink epsom leather with palladium hardware and has contrast stitching, front toggle closure, clochette with lock and two keys, and double rolled handles".

It retails at a staggering $20,000 (£15,500).





Cardi has recently arrived home from Paris Couture Fashion Couture Week. In a video, she hilariously told Vogue: "Everybody thinks I came here for Couture Week, but I really came here to buy a Birkin bag. I cannot find it nowhere in the States."

"Let me tell you something," she continued. "I’ve been looking for this Birkin for two months, and then my Hermès plug said that it was coming to New York, and I think she sold it to somebody else."

"It’s ok because I came here to get it myself."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.