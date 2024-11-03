As celebrities continue to come out in support of either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris – with Star Wars actor Harrison Ford being the latest to make a political endorsement – rapper Cardi B is continuing to clap back at Republicans criticising her backing the Democrats at a Milwaukee rally earlier this week.

In reference to Trump’s comments about being a “protector” of women if he wins a second presidential term, which he later backed-up by saying he would take on such a role whether women “like it or not”, Cardi B said people like the GOP candidate “don’t believe women deserve rights”.

She said: “Donnie Dunk, please. Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies, it’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies.”

Republicans weren’t happy with such an intervention, with X/Twitter owner and ardent Trump supporter Elon Musk branding the musician – who read from notes on her phone during her speech – “another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words”.

“The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy,” he said.

Though it wasn’t long before Cardi B issued a response to the South African billionaire, detailing her upbringing as she said she was “not a puppet”.

“I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.

“But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle,” she said.

For those wondering, “section 8” refers to ‘housing choice’ vouchers which assist low-income families with paying for private housing.

And in a final dig at Musk’s questionable management of X, Cardi B added: “PS fix my algorithm.”

Ouch.

These final four words have since been described as the “perfect ending” to the artist’s response:

This isn’t the only public spat Musk has been involved in over the past few days, as vice presidential candidate Tim Walz appeared to call him “that gay guy” during a campaign event in Michigan on Friday.

Musk replied by quote tweeting a video of Joe Biden in Pennsylvania – in which he talks about Trump being one of “the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass” – and adding: “He called me ‘gay’ and now he wants to touch my ass.”

Except it wasn’t Biden who called him “gay”, it was Walz…

