Cardi B gives warning to fans considering plastic surgery

Cardi B has been open about her experience with plastic surgery - and has now warned fans to do their research before going through with any procedures.

The rapper recently did an Instagram Live where she highlighted the importance of researching and taking doctors' advice when considering going under the knife, and also spoke candidly about her recent rhinoplasty.

She explained her reason behind speaking openly to her fans about this was because people thought "I got my body done" after the birth of her son Wave.

"In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's ass shots. It was a really crazy process," Cardi B said, as per PEOPLE.



In 2018, she recalled to GQ how she got the illegal silicone injections for $800 in a basement apartment in Queens back in 2014.

"All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T!"

"When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," she added.

"If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

The 30-year-old has been honest about the different plastic surgeries she's undergone, in 2019 the WAP rapper had a second breast surgery along with liposuction after the birth of her daughter Kulture.

Cardi B has also previously spoken about using the earnings she made as an 18-year-old dancer at a strip club to pay for these procedures, to help with her insecurities and make her more confident.

"When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," she told Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine last year.

"But by age 20, enhancing her butt became her next priority. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school.

"So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident."

