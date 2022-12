The festive season is here, which means Mariah Carey's streaming numbers are once again about to go through the roof thanks to her 1994 hit, 'All I Want For Christmas'.

While we may not be able to listen to it year-round, the single (according to estimates) brings in $2.5million every single year.

In fact, by 2016 it's thought that Mariah Carey had earned around $60million from the song - a figure set to be even higher now.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.