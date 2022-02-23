The Gilded Age actor Carrie Coon had the best answer when a fan asked if her costumes are “intentionally ugly”.
Coon donned period costumes during filming for the new HBO drama series, and the designers did their job so well that fans were unaware that she gave birth to her second child in summer 2021.
Sharing a clip from the show, a fan wrote: “Obsessed with everything Carrie Coon wears. is it historically accurate? is it intentionally ugly? is this camp?”
Coon responded: “Eight months pregnant.”
Eight months pregnant. https://twitter.com/gdlsspersephone/status/1496084311325433858\u00a0\u2026— Carrie Coon (@Carrie Coon) 1645534083
In response, one follower wrote: “You & your costumers deserve all of the accolades. All of them.”
You & your costumers deserve all of the accolades. All of them.pic.twitter.com/2xRQYtjk0y— Megan Sawyer (@Megan Sawyer) 1645591594
Others also expressed how surprised they were to learn that she had a baby bump hidden under her period frocks:
How?!? I eat a sandwich and I can\u2019t take a picture for a week lol— Mark MacKillop (@Mark MacKillop) 1645540661
I'm sorry, you were what now? I have to go rewatch and just stare at your tummy— Sala (@Sala) 1645536660
Wow. How? What sorcery is this? Loving the character, the show, the expectation of more\u2026 Monday nights cannot come soon enough.— Dan Riley (@Dan Riley) 1645550526
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January, Coon said: “There were a few months where I got to wear the costumes as they existed. But when we came back, I had to put strings on the back of all of them.”
She said, “fancy capes” were tailored towards the end of her pregnancy, and if her bump couldn’t escape the camera, “a very well-timed carriage going by” hid it.
The costume department did “such an amazing job of hiding it that a lot of people working in post-production didn’t know I was pregnant,” she said.
