The Gilded Age actor Carrie Coon had the best answer when a fan asked if her costumes are “intentionally ugly”.

Coon donned period costumes during filming for the new HBO drama series, and the designers did their job so well that fans were unaware that she gave birth to her second child in summer 2021.

Sharing a clip from the show, a fan wrote: “Obsessed with everything Carrie Coon wears. is it historically accurate? is it intentionally ugly? is this camp?”

Coon responded: “Eight months pregnant.”

In response, one follower wrote: “You & your costumers deserve all of the accolades. All of them.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January, Coon said: “There were a few months where I got to wear the costumes as they existed. But when we came back, I had to put strings on the back of all of them.”

She said, “fancy capes” were tailored towards the end of her pregnancy, and if her bump couldn’t escape the camera, “a very well-timed carriage going by” hid it.

The costume department did “such an amazing job of hiding it that a lot of people working in post-production didn’t know I was pregnant,” she said.

