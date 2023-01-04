Did you spot all of these celebrity cameos in 'Glass Onion'?

It seems everyone in Hollywood wanted to get in on the sequel to the hit murder mystery movie, Knives Out.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hit the streaming platform on 23 December with a star-studded cast.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as internationally recognized investigator Benoit Blanc.

Edward Norton stars as Miles Bron, a billionaire who owns a tech company, and has invited his friends to his private island for a murder mystery party.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Dave Baustia, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick play the group of friends trying to solve the murder.

But in between the main cast, some major celebrities made appearances as minor or background characters.

Here's a list of all the celebrity cameos made in the film.

Yo-Yo Ma as Birdie Jay's partygoer

The world-renowned cellist appeared as himself attending Birdie Jay's (Kate Hudson) pandemic party.

He lends a hand in helping figure out which classic song is coming from a mysterious box.

Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Sondheim, and Angela Lansbury as Blanc's friends

In a very 2020 fashion, Blanc plays the game Among Us with his friends which just so happens to be actor Natasha Lyonne, former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, composer Stephen Sondheim, and actor-singer Angela Lansbury.

Ethan Hawke as Efficient Man



Before the group of friends depart for Miles Bron's private island, they're greeted by his assistant, only known as "Efficient Man" in the credits.

Hawke appears just for a short bit where he sprays each person with some sort of disinfectant.

Hugh Grant as Phillip

Toward the end of the film, romantic comedy staple actor Hugh Grant appeared as Blanc's husband Phillip.

The movie teases Blanc's sexuality without directly stating anything pertaining to it, until Grant answers the door, covered in bread flour, on behalf of his husband.

Serena Williams as an on-call fitness instructor



The tennis star appeared as a virtual fitness instructor for Miles Bron.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the Hourly Dong

Although the actor doesn't make a physical appearance, he does voice the mystifying clock that 'dongs' every hour to keep the island on schedule.

