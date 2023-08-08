Tributes pour in after Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper dies age 58

Tributes have poured in for DJ Casper, who died aged at the age of 58 on Monday (7 August) after his battle with cancer.

The Chicago legend – whose real name is Willie Perry Jr – was famed for his classic 'Cha Cha Slide' that topped the charts in 2000.

Speaking to ABC7, he spoke about the success of the track, saying he never expected it to be an international phenomenon.

"When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally's," Casper said. "From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it," he said. "I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics," Casper said. "It was something that everybody could do."

He went on to discuss his health after being diagnosed in 2016 with two forms of cancer, "renal and neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver."



"They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it," he said, adding they decided to "just treat it" instead.

"I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less," he said at the time. "If you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go."

The sad news has prompted a flood of emotional messages online, with one person writing: "RIP DJ Casper, whose 'Cha Cha Slide' has been an immeasurable and integral part of seemingly every inter-generational celebration I’ve ever attended."

Another added: "DJ Casper brought joy to so many with the 'Cha Cha Slide'. His legacy will live on through the countless celebrations and events where his music continues to unite people in dance. My condolences to his loved ones."





























