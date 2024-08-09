Charli XCX causes chaos after hinting at Olympics closing ceremony performance

Charli XCX has left fans in disbelief after hinting that she will be performing with Billie Eilish at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.

The British singer is having quite the mainstream moment with her latest album "brat" which has gained virality and the consensus is that it's the soundtrack of the summer - so much so everyone has declared it to be a "brat summer".

Charli's latest single is a remix of her bonus track 'Guess' which features artist Billie Eilish. In the music video, ten thousand pairs of underwear were used which have since been donated to the US charity I Support The Girls.

Now, Charli has taken to X, formerly Twitter to respond to a post by the entertainment account Pop Crave which claims that "Billie Eilish will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 2024 #Olympics."

"...you wanna guess ;)," the 360 singer wrote, cheekily referencing lyrics from her single Guess but it's left fans wondering if we'll perhaps see Charli join Billie on stage.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans who couldn't quite believe what they were reading.





































However, fans were right to be suspicious as to whether Charli was announcing an Olympic closing ceremony appearance as she followed up by posting: "lololololol sry just kidding."





Of course, everyone was disappointed to learn that Charli won't be joining Billie on stage and responded by referring to her track "Girl, so confusing" for her trolling.

















Although Charli won't be joining Billie on stage, other artists confirmed to perform at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony include Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The three artists will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances, Variety reported.

The Olympics closing ceremony will take place this Sunday (August 11) from 8 pm.

