The ultimate guide to all the brat-themed events happening in London

You've probably already heard that it's 'brat summer.'

Charli XCX's latest album, brat, has been a hit along with the lime green aesthetic which has taken over the internet (and even the US presidential election campaign at one point) with edits, TikTok dances and trends.

The singer herself has described what it means to be 'brat'.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown," she explained on TikTok.

"But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat."

With this in mind, there are various things to do around London for those who want to live out their best brat summer.

Here is a list of all the upcoming 'brat' events that are happening in the capital:

Brat summer

Venue: The Roxy

Date: Thursday 9th August from 10pm

Price: Tickets from £3

The Roxy are set to "celebrate the attitude, the abrasion. the defiance, the disarray, the fun, the flirtation, the loudness and the love of what it is to be a brat."

Vowing to play Charli XCX's already iconic pop masterpiece throughout the night, along with her "spiritual sisters and brothers" - Robyn, Lorde, Troye Sivan, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Chappel Roan, Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga and so many more.

Pluse, there's drink deals, cocktails, giveaways, group discounts and free entry for anyone in GREEN.

For more info, visit the venue's website.

Brat summer ride!

Venue: Gymbox Farringdon

Date: Sunday 18th August from 10.30-11.30am

Tickets are currently sold out

Gymbox Farringdon are hosting a fabulous brat summer ride featuring plenty of Charli XCX as well as artists/songs that encapsulate the brat summer vibe!!

The ride will be approx 45 minutes in length the event will last an hour when including set up/cool down.

More information here.

Brat-inspired movie line-up

Venue: Rooftop Film Club

Rooftop Film Club

Dates:



Mean Girls (24 July, Peckham; 17 July, 11 August, Stratford)

Almost Famous (14 July, Peckham; 10 July, Stratford)

Drive Away Dolls (3 July, Stratford)

Lady Bird (8 August, Stratford)

Poor Things (16 August, Peckham; 17 July, Stratford)

Pretty Woman (6 July, 7 August, Peckham; 3 July, 17 August, Stratford)

Cruel Intentions (29 August, Peckham; 1 August, Stratford)

Jawbreaker (29 August, Peckham; 14 August, Stratford)

The Virgin Suicides (30 August, Peckham)

10 Things I Hate About You (2 & 10 July, 12 & 21 August, Peckham; 27 July, 22 August, Stratford)

Price: Tickets from £12.95

Charli XCX fans can now take Brat Summer to the skies as London’s original outdoor cinema Rooftop Film Club has programmed a selection of brat-esque films, with a new lime green Brat Summer cocktail to match.

365 party girls can head to Peckham’s Bussey Building to enjoy Brat-inspired picks and 360 city views, from Mean Girls, inspired by the song title, Poor Things, to ‘so Julia…’ Roberts cult classic Pretty Woman.

Rooftop Film Club in Peckham and at Roof East, Stratford, will also - in the words of Charli - be going ‘back to 1999’ as throughout August, the rooftop will be showing flicks from ‘99 including Cruel Intentions, Jawbreaker, The Virgin Suicides and 10 Things I Hate About You, among others.

Toast brat girl summer with Bussey Rooftop Bar’s new Brat Summer cocktail that is inspired by Charli XCX’s new bright green album cover, and made with vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice, honey, matcha and a pineapple garnish.

The perfect accompaniment to a brat night out at the movies - for more information visit the Rooftop Film Club website.





360 - a club night dedicated to alt + hyperpop

Venue: Oslo, Hackney

Dates: Friday 30th August [sold out], Saturday 31st August [sold out], Saturday 14th September [sold out], Saturday 21st September [sold out], Saturday 5th October [tickets still available] from 10pm.

Price: Tickets from £5.67

"All bangers all night long til the small hours. 4 the hot girls."

Playing: Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, PC Music, Rina Sawayama, Marina, Ashnikko, Dorian Electra, Kim Petras, SOPHIE, Slayyyter, Only Fire, Shygirl, cupcakKe, Brooke Candy, Chase Icon, Lynks, Namasenda, Ayesha Erotica, Cobrah, Nova May, Chinchilla, GFOTY, 100 Gecs and more.



Tickets for 5th October available here.





The Grand Goes Brat 2.0

Venue: The Clapham Grand

Date: Saturday 7th September from 10:30pm

Price: Tickets from £15.21

After hosting a brat party back in May, The Clapham Grand is back with brat 2.0.

"Expect to hear all things Charli & brat alongside other incredible artists like Kim Petras, Cobrah, SOPHIE, Troye and many more. It doesn’t matter if you joined along for the ride this year, or you’ve been a devout fan since the Pop 2 days…"

Tickets are available here.

