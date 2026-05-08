Charli xcx's new single 'Rock Music' divides fans: 'I don't get this'

A new Charli xcx era has arrived as the singer has released a new single called 'Rock Music' - and listeners have a lot of opinions on the track.

The British singer previously teased in an interview with British Vogue, "the dance floor is dead, so now we’re making rock music," which turned out to be lyrics to the one-minute and 55-second tune.

She later clarified on Instagram, "I never said I was making a rock album.”

As for the sound, 'Rock Music', it is a departure from 2024's Brat, and her Wuthering Heights soundtrack, with loud, crunchy, distorted guitars, grounded in her pop roots.

YouTube/charlixcx

"Me and my friends, we go out/We take pictures and make stuff together/And sometimes we cry/We kiss each other, real incestuous vibes,” the lyrics go.

The music video directed by Aidan Zamiri, which accompanies the song's release, also embraces the rock aesthetic, with the video mostly being in black and white. Charli chucks a speaker from a window, smashes a guitar with her stiletto, smokes amongst a pile of cigarettes and smokes cigs simultaneously at one point.

YouTube/charlixcx

We also see appearances from A.G. Cook, Finn Keane, and her husband, The 1975‘s George Daniel in the music video.

But what do fans make of the new song? Here is a round-up of their thoughts and feelings after listening to 'Rock Music' (and they seem pretty divided on whether it's a hit or miss).

One person said, "I don’t get this new Charli XCX track."





"The way this era is gonna show Charli as the rockstar she’s always been, I’m so excited," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "Not everything is avant-garde. Unfortunately, Charli missed the mark with this one. It's just bad."





A fourth person reacted:





























"Girl this sounds horrendous but we’re still streaming to end boring barbie and her cult fandom," a sixth person replied.





Someone else commented, "Everyone is going to hate the new Charli but it’s inspiring how jarring it is. and unbelievably sounds like her MySpace stuff."





"New Charli Xcx song. I'm really sorry," sharing that they "don't get it."









"I’m so happy it’s divisive and not safe."

























"Charli xcx making a rock album that also isn't a rock album but kinda is."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Charli xcx is ditching pop for rock – and fans are divided, and Charli xcx already finishing album after Wuthering Heights soundtrack.

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