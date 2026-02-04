Jason Bateman faces criticism for awkward Charli XCX child question

Jason Bateman has come under fire after an awkward exchange with Charli XCX on the SmartLess podcast left listeners baffled.

The moment unfolded when the hosts began discussing parenthood with the ‘Von Dutch’ singer, who is an only child.

Bateman questioned whether that influenced her own plans, asking if it meant she would want "to ‘have more than one kid." Charli quickly shut down the premise, responding: "I actually don’t really want to have kids."

Co-host Sean Hayes followed up by asking "why," while also acknowledging it wasn’t his place to probe, particularly given that he and his partner don’t have children themselves.

Charli explained that while she "might change her mind" one day, her current reasoning didn’t feel especially convincing. Expanding on her thoughts, she said: "That is exactly a sign to me to why I should not have one. The fact that that feels like the coolest part about it and like, maybe I’m not ready, you know?"

Bateman then re-entered the conversation, sharing that his wife, Amanda Anka, hadn’t wanted children before they met, and suggesting Charli "might find somebody" who could change her mind.

Charli simply quipped: "I'm married." The star tied the knot to George Daniel, the drummer for The 1975, last year.

In turn, Jason admitted he needs to "pick up a newspaper".

The exchange quickly sparked backlash online. One listener wrote: "It was paternalistic, condescending and none of his f***ing business."

Another added: "Saying maybe her next husband is very rude."

A third humoured: "To be fair, the podcast is called SmartLess."

However, some jumped to Bateman's defence, insinuating the internet is making "something out of nothing".

One person dismissed the moment as "harmless banter," while another man commented: "Why is this considered controversial? Society is an absolute joke if anyone is offended by this?"

Indy100 reached out to Jason Bateman's representative for comment

