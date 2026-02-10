The first reviews for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" are in, and to say it's divided opinions would be an understatement.

But, casting and plot holes aside, there's one thing that we can all collectively agree on: Just how excited we are for Charli xcx's long-awaited soundtrack album to go alongside the film.

We've already heard three of the haunting tracks from the movie, including 'House' (featuring John Cale), emotional pop anthem 'Chains of Love', and 'Wall of Sound'.

Giving fans their first glimpse on social media in November 2025, the Brat singer dropped an eerie 10-second video where she can be seen lying down, looking at the camera while someone else has their hands pressed on the side of her head. It then cuts to what appears to be a raven whose foot is tied to a leash.

“Can I speak to you privately for a moment?” a voice can be heard saying.

Charli xcx's Wuthering Heights album tracklist in full:

1. House (featuring John Cale)

2. Wall of Sound

3. Dying For You

4. Always Everywhere

5. Chains of Love

6. Out of Myself

7. Open Up

8. Seeing Things

9. Altars

10. Eyes of the World (featuring Sky Ferreira)

11. My Reminder

12. Funny Mouth

What can fans expect?

In an Instagram Story, Charli provided insight into the writing process and what inspired her to make this film soundtrack.

“After being so in the depths of my previous album I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite," she explained.

“When I think of Wuthering Heights I think of many things. I think of passion and pain. I think of England. I think of the Moors, I think of the mud and the cold. I think of determination and grit.”

She also cited Todd Haynes’ 2021 documentary about The Velvet Underground as inspiration, particularly when Cale said his band's song had to be both elegant and brutal” and some of their biggest songs include 'Sunday Morning', 'There She Goes Again', 'Venus In Furs' and 'Heroin'.

“I got really stuck on that phrase,” she added.

Who has Charli xcx collaborated with?

The Velvet Underground’s John Cale Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NARAS

The voice in the snippet belongs to The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, who collaborated with Charli on this project, and she gave insight into how this came to be.

“When working on music for this film, ‘elegant and brutal’ was a phrase I kept coming back to," Charli said in her Instagram Story explanation.

“When the summer ended I was still ruminating on John’s words. So I decided to reach out to him to get his opinion on the songs that his phrase had so deeply inspired, but also to see whether he might want to collaborate on any.

“We got connected, we spoke on the phone and wow.. that voice, so elegant, so brutal. I sent him songs and we started talking specifically about House. We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do. And it was…well, it made me cry.”

The 'Apple' singer then concluded, "I feel so lucky to have been able to work with John on this song. I’ve been so excited to share it with you all, sitting quietly in anticipation. And on Monday, it’s yours.”

Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, will be released on February 14 2026.



Elsewhere from Indy100, Viewers criticise new Wuthering Heights trailer, and Everything we know about Charli XCX's new film featuring Kylie Jenner.

