If you were asked to pick the biggest celebrities in the UK, who would you choose? Would you go for pop stars? Members of the royal family? Leaders in the world of sports?

On paper, it’s a totally subjective question which will always be influenced by people’s own interests.

It’s highly unlikely that any two people would ever put together identical lists, but we wanted to know what a robot devoid of its own preferences would pick as its top 10 UK celebrities.

So, that’s exactly what we did.

We went ahead and typed the query into ChatGPT and the results aren’t necessarily what you’d expect.

The chatbot then listed its answer, prefixing its reply by writing: “As an AI language model, I don't have access to real-time data on the popularity of celebrities, but according to recent surveys and rankings, some of the most popular celebrities in the UK currently are…”

It then gave the following list:

Sir David Attenborough - A naturalist, broadcaster, and environmental activist. Stormzy - A rapper, singer, and songwriter. Dua Lipa - A pop singer and songwriter. Lewis Hamilton - A Formula One racing driver. Raheem Sterling - A professional football player for Manchester City and England's national team. Adele - A Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter. Ed Sheeran - A singer, songwriter, and musician. Harry Styles - A former member of One Direction and a successful solo artist. Prince William and Kate Middleton - Members of the British Royal Family. David Beckham - A former professional football player and current model, fashion icon, and philanthropist.

The chatbot added: “It is important to note that these rankings may vary depending on the criteria used and can change over time.”

For us, this represents a pretty solid list. The only one we’d query is the Sterling entry, given that the England international actually plays for Chelsea these days and not Man City.

Adele and Sir David Attenborough made the AI's top 10 list Getty Images

There’s a lot of room for musicians in the top 10, with Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles all getting a mention. Given that pop music is still one of the UK’s biggest exports, it’s more than understandable.

It’s also not surprising that Prince Williams and Kate Middleton made the list over other royals like King Charles – especially because a recent poll revealed that a lot of people don’t really care about the upcoming coronation.

We think it’s a pretty solid list all in all – and one of the least controversial things we’ve seen connected with artificial intelligence over recent weeks.

In fact, it was recently revealed an autonomous form of ChatGPT, named ChaosGPT, has been created by an anonymous tech wiz with the purpose of achieving five darkly ambitious “goals” – worrying more people that artificial intelligence (AI) will one day destroy humanity as we know it.

