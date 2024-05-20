Cher set to celebrate birthday by putting a 'pillow over her head and screaming'

Not everyone is a fan of birthdays or getting older, and pop legend Cher is one of them.

The 'Believe' singer who turns 78 today (Monday 20 May) has revealed how she's marking the occasion, and it doesn't sound like she'll be doing too much celebrating.

When Cher attended the premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion in Los Angeles last week, she was asked if she had anything planned for her birthday.

To which she told Entertainment Tonight her birthday plans involve "putting my pillow over my head and screaming."

Similarly, when E! News questioned her about her birthday, Cher repeated: "Please. God, I'm putting my head under the bed."

It's not the first time the 'Strong Enough' singer has commented on how she isn't a fan of ageing.

"Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun," she told The Guardian back in 2020.

"When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long," but says now "It's like we've got to rest because you've got another night."

Just because she's getting older, don't expect Cher to change up her look anytime soon as shared with Good Morning Britain last year how she still "keeps up with the trends."

"I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," Cher said. "And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

