Cher addresses resurfaced 'shade' towards Madonna

Cher has shut down years of rumours surrounding a feud between her and fellow artist Madonna.

In a new interview with theLos Angeles Times, the 'Turn Back Time' singer was shown old footage of her calling Madonna "mean".

In the 1991 clip, Steve Kmetko asked Cher what she thought of Madonna.

At the time, she acknowledged that while there "are lots of things" she respected about Madonna, there was something about her that she didn't like.

"She's mean, I don't like that," she said, before going on to explain a situation in which she was allegedly "rude to everybody" at her home.

"It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act the way that she acts, like a spoiled brat all the time," Cher continued. "It seems to me when you reach the kind of acclaim that she’s reached and can do whatever you wanna do, you should be a little more magnanimous and be a little less of a c***."



Now, in one of her most recent interviews, Cher was asked whether she was aware that Madonna was using the old footage during her Celebration tour.

"I said a lot worse than that," Cher responded, before clarifying there is no "beef" between the pair.

"I actually like her. But come on," she added.

CHER on MADONNA — Diva on Diva youtu.be





When asked if "come on" meant that she stood by her 1991 statement that Madonna is "mean," Cher hit back: "She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me. But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it.

She continued: "I always felt that was her greatest gift – that she could know the trends before any of us."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.