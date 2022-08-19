Chris Eubank has been in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this week, and the results were… stupendous.
The former boxing champion took part in the heats alongside Mel Blatt, Gareth Malone and Cliff Parisi and attempted to impress judges Greg Wallace and John Torode.
What did he serve up? There was roasted butternut squash, as well as pesto pasta and fish and chips.
It’s fair to say his skills were limited, and some viewers noted that he got more than his fair share of help from the judges while preparing his dishes, but he still managed to impress them with some of his flavours.
\u201cBriefly flicked over and who do I see on Celebrity Masterchef\u2026\u201d— \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6 (@\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6) 1660679945
\u201cAm I going to go through the rest just to see his parts? Yes\u201d— \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6 (@\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6) 1660679945
\u201cksksksks\u201d— \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6 (@\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6) 1660679945
\u201cok there\u2019s like at least five different sensational Eubank moments in this alone\u201d— \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6 (@\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6) 1660679945
But it wasn’t his cooking that people were really taking notice of, it was his unique mannerisms and wonderfully weird interactions with his co-stars that had everyone reacting on social media.
\u201cThe member of the Celebrity Masterchef casting team who thought of Chris Eubank deserves a pay rise\u201d— Callum Metcalfe (@Callum Metcalfe) 1660851057
\u201cChris Eubank should have his own cookery show, read the news and weather forecasts and present Question Time. \n#Masterchef\u201d— Tom (@Tom) 1660852406
\u201cChris Eubank on Celebrity Masterchef is all I ever could have hoped for.\n\n"I felt...buoyant."\u201d— Leah Gow (@Leah Gow) 1660677284
\u201cChris Eubank. Celebrity Masterchef. There has never been and will never be a more dominate athlete. And for so long and despite fighting through lack of cooking knowledge. We all witnesses to special greatness. He is Eubank. And I am Harry.\u201d— \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6 (@\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udfc6) 1660850576
\u201cIf you\u2019re in need of some joy in these tough times can I thoroughly recommend Chris Eubank on Celebrity Masterchef, it\u2019s everything you could imagine and more\u201d— Liam Thorp (@Liam Thorp) 1660771121
\u201cI love Chris Eubank \ud83d\ude02 \n\n#MasterChefUK #MasterChef #CelebrityMasterChef\u201d— Spartan Roy (@Spartan Roy) 1660749163
\u201cme, deeply hungover, watching chris eubank argue about coriander on celebrity masterchef\u201d— Oscar Owen (@Oscar Owen) 1660854866
\u201cWhy is Chris Eubank wearing a suit on celebrity masterchef?\u201d— Scott Mclaughlin (@Scott Mclaughlin) 1660821544
As always, he was full of one-liners.
When asked if he was worried about cooking on the show, he replied: “Once you’ve been smacked in the teeth by Nigel Benn, you’re quite used to fear.”
Despite predicting he was going to win the whole competition before heading into the kitchen, he left the show after being eliminated.
But he'd already made a big impression among viewers – forget 'youth hostelling with Chris Eubank', his appearance on the series has shown that the man needs his own cooking show right now.