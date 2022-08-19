Chris Eubank has been in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this week, and the results were… stupendous.

The former boxing champion took part in the heats alongside Mel Blatt, Gareth Malone and Cliff Parisi and attempted to impress judges Greg Wallace and John Torode.

What did he serve up? There was roasted butternut squash, as well as pesto pasta and fish and chips.

It’s fair to say his skills were limited, and some viewers noted that he got more than his fair share of help from the judges while preparing his dishes, but he still managed to impress them with some of his flavours.

But it wasn’t his cooking that people were really taking notice of, it was his unique mannerisms and wonderfully weird interactions with his co-stars that had everyone reacting on social media.

































As always, he was full of one-liners.



When asked if he was worried about cooking on the show, he replied: “Once you’ve been smacked in the teeth by Nigel Benn, you’re quite used to fear.”

Despite predicting he was going to win the whole competition before heading into the kitchen, he left the show after being eliminated.

But he’d already made a big impression among viewers – forget ‘youth hostelling with Chris Eubank’, his appearance on the series has shown that the man needs his own cooking show right now.