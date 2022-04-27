People have turned to Twitter with demands to have Chris Pratt replaced in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Backlash has been brewing since the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer after speculation that he attends Zoe Church, a place of worship allegedly tied with anti-LGBT rhetoric. Such claims circle back to a film produced by the church’s pastor, Chad Veach, who referred to same-sex attraction as a form of “sexual brokenness.”

Pratt denied this claim and unsubstantiated rumours that he was a Trump supporter.

The Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page slammed Pratt for his reported associations with the church, saying: “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Marvel fans were still keen to share their takes online despite Pratt not having made any homophobic statements or sharing any problematic views online. Fans of the film also pointed out the irony of Pratt's character, Star-Lord, being bisexual.



Others, however, urged people to leave the actor alone.

















Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has since jumped to Pratt's defence, saying if he was ever to go "we would all be going with him."

On Monday (25 April), Gunn hit back at a fan tweet: “Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him.”

Gunn responded: “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Another Twitter user asked the director if he was “cool with him being part of a homophobic church,” to which Gunn replied: “He isn’t.

“I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, ‘yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!’)”.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.

Indy100 reached out to Chris Pratt's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

