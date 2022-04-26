Elon Musk's latest $44 billion (£31 billion) Twitter purchase didn't go down too well with users, with masses of people threatening to leave the platform.

The Tesla CEO sealed the deal on Monday (April 25) after putting in a bit for the social media site last week. His offer came after purchasing a nine per cent stake in the company and becoming a board member.

Twitter initially resisted his plans for a complete takeover, implementing a "poison pill" to make the purchase more expensive and challenging to acquire. Musk since updated his proposal and managed to get Twitter to agree.

He announced his purchase in a statement, saying: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”



“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” he continued.

"RIP Twitter" soon started trending across the platform, with one user saying, "if you're thinking about sticking around, you'll soon regret it." They speculated that Twitter "will quickly evolve into pro-Trump 2024 crayville."

Another added: "I always knew Twitter would kill their own app out of greed."

Twitter may still be one of the largest social media sites out there, but there's an incredible amount of alternatives to try if you're thinking of hanging up your Twitter hat.

Mastodon

People have already started their transition to Mastodon after it experienced an influx of traffic following Musk's takeover announcement.

“Mastodon.social is being slow right now, as far as I can tell because there's twice as many people using it at the same time as ever have,” wrote Founder Eugen Rochko.

The decentralised platform is slightly different to Twitter.

Rather than being one big social media site, users can run and host their own communities.





Plurk

Plurk, an acronym for peace, love, unity, respect, and karma, is a free social media and micro-blogging site.

Like Twitter, a wide range of topics are covered and users can update their lifestream through 360 character posts. The platform even allows anonymous posts, too.





TikTok

If you're one of the few who didn't cave into peer pressure over the first lockdown, then maybe it's time to join TikTok now.

Known in China as "Douyin", TikTok is a video-focused social networking service where most trends and memes are born.





Care2

Founded in 1998, Care2 approaches social media differently, focusing on the good in the world.

The platform aims to connect activists from around the world with other individuals, organisations and responsible businesses making an impact.





Reddit

Reddit is one of the more mainstream alternatives that most people are familiar with.

It's made up of a network of communities to discuss pretty much anything and everything. There's undoubtedly something for everyone, from home hacks to memes, recipes, and celebrity scandals.





Medium

Medium is an open platform for people to share their takes on any topic.

Their said purpose is to "spread these ideas and deepen understanding of the world."





WT Social

WT Social was founded by the Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales – initially as an alternative to Facebook.

They pride themselves on being a "non-toxic" social network where "advertisers don't call the shots."





The Dots

If you used Twitter as a networking tool, The Dots could be for you.

It connects people from the creative industry and allows users to get advice, share ideas and find jobs.





Instagram



Let's face it, most people probably already have an Instagram account, with roughly one billion monthly active users. The platform is a great space to capture, edit & share photos, videos & messages with friends & family.





Ello

Ello is a global community for creatives that allows people to showcase art, photography, fashion and web culture.





