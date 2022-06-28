Chris Pratt would rather people just call him "Pratt."

The actor is known as one of the notable Hollywood "Chrises", alongside his peers Pine,Hemsworth and Evans.

But, the Jurrasic World and Marvel star– whose full name is Christopher Michael Pratt – actually dislikes being referred to as his first name.

In an interview for SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight, he explained that he likes to be called nicknames such as "CP" and "Pratt."

"No one calls me Chris," he said. "I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor, the other day, and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.'"

Pratt said that it felt "weird," and it's not his name.

"Don't call me 'Chris,'" he said.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Pratt isn't the only celebrity whose name was a topic of discussion.

In January 2021, Anne Hathaway spoke about her regret about using her formal name as her acting moniker. She goes by "Annie" in her personal life.

Hathaway said she did a commercial when she was 14 and had to get her SAG card. She also said they asked her what she wanted her name to be, and she decided on her full name.

"And so that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne," the Oscar-winning star recollected to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

"People are so lovely. They don't want to be presumptuous," Hathaway said before adding that "nobody is comfortable calling" her "Anne ever."

"It doesn't fit me. I'm an Annie."

She further noted that when she's on set, she's called pet names like "Hath" and "Ms H."

"So feel free [to] call me anything else but Anne."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.