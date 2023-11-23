Cliff Richard has a picture with him and Elvis in his house amid fat shaming scandal

It has been revealed that Cliff Richard does have a photograph with Elvis Presley after all, following the singer’s bizarre fat-shaming comments about the legendary performer.

Controversy arose earlier this week when Richard appeared on ITV’s This Morning and revealed he had declined the opportunity to meet and have a picture taken with the music icon Elvis because he had “put on a lot of weight”.

It turned out that moment was the last opportunity Richard would get to have a photo with Elvis, as the singer died shortly afterwards in 1977.

But, despite turning down the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the King of Rock and Roll because of his weight gain, it appears it didn’t stop Richard from getting a painting of the two of them together commissioned.

A picture with apparent proof was hilariously shared by comedian and broadcaster Jon Holmes on X/Twitter, who claimed in the caption: “See, #cliffrichard actually *does* have a painting of him with (thin) #Elvis in his house.

“A painting that he commissioned despite them never having met. I know this because we recorded a programme there some years back.”

In the painting, which looks to be hanging above a piano, the two singers can be seen on stage performing together, with Richard singing into his microphone while a trim-looking Elvis stands alongside him.

Holmes added: “Note how Cliff is taking the vocals, while Elvis stands watching in awe.”

The revelation caused quite a stir as people poked fun at Richard’s apparent fatphobia.

Someone commented: “The plot thicccckens, obsessed with (thin) Elvis. What’s wrong with this guy?”

Another mocked: “The plot thickens! (Cliff won't like that, get the plot on a diet, quick).”

