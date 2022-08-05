A hoax has gone viral that suggests that MMA superstar Conor McGregor has died, after Google listed him as passing away on August 4th 2022.

Just before we go any further with this we should clarify that the former Irish UFC champion is very much alive and has been active on social media in the past 13 hours.

He has shared pictures of himself in training and chilling on a yacht, on Instagram and also wished Arnold Schwarzenegger a belated happy birthday on Twitter after the Hollywood legend turned 75 at the end of July.

However, a prank appears to have gotten out of hand, as at the time of writing McGregor is currently listed as dead on his profile, when you search for his name on Google.





Google/Screengrab





It is unknown how this prank end up on Google or who started it but many other people have noticed this inaccuracy and have begun to tag McGregor in tweets about it, with some also noting that the dates have been changed on his Google profile.



















Earlier this week it was announced that McGregor had been cast in the remake of the cult 80s film Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Indy100 has contacted Google for comment.

