Courtney Love post praising 'aspirational' Taylor Swift resurfaces after 'not important' comments

Courtney Love has recently described Taylor Swift as "not important" prompting an old post to resurface where she praised the "aspirational" pop star.

In an interview with the Evening Standard,the 59-year-old discussed her new BBC series, Courtney Love’s Women and also shared her thoughts on popular female artists and didn't hold back with her thoughts on Swift.

"Taylor is not important," Love said. "She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist."

Love's comments have since prompted a Facebook post of hers from two years ago to resurface where she wished Swift a "Happy belated Birthday."

In her message, Love described Swift as an "aspirational huge role model for many young women & occasional hair twin / neighbour."

Along with the message, Love shared a photo of herself with Swift and New Zealand popstar Lorde.

It wasn't just Swift whom Love took aim at, as she also dissed Lana Del Rey.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off," she said of the Coachella 2024 headliner.

Previously, Love had said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast back in 2022 thatLana Del Rey and her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, are the “only two true musical geniuses” she's ever known.

Although, it appears Love is a fan of the concept behind Beyonce's new album Cowboy Carter - “I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music."

