The Madonna squats challenge TikTok trend explained

The Queen of Pop's choreography from her performance of the song 'Music' on her 2001 Drowned World Tour is the source of inspiration for this particular challenge, (though it's not for the faint-hearted).

In the viral clip, Madonna - who was 43 years old at the time - can be seen doing 15 jump squats in sync with the beat of the music, all while wearing heeled boots too.

Fans praised Madonna's performance as well as her fitness and stamina in comments.

One person said: "The fact she did this at the END of the show."

"15 squats IN HEELS! Fit inspiration," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’m 31 and my knee hurts just watching."

While the singer makes the workout seems effortless, TikToker has been having a go at doing the back-to-back squats in what has now become a viral challenge.

TikToker @oliviavida05 gave the challenge a go and even sported similar heeled boots like Madonna had on - and she smashed it, also her video received 387,000 views.

While @zuleth9 wore stilettos as she completed the Madonna squat challenge and channelled the popstar's energy and her video received nearly 530,000 views.

"That was good! You’re the first one that actually does her head movements and spin at the end," one commenter wrote.





This jump squat is a basic lower-body exercise that can be used to build up and strengthen your leg muscles as it targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes and can be added to a high-intensity workout routine.

