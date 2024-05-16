American actor Darius McCrary has raised eyebrows after being seen in an OnlyFans video with model Sidney Starr.

McCrary is best known for starring as the character Eddie Winslow in the US sitcom Family Matters, but it was for an entirely different matter that the character’s name began to trend on X/Twitter.

On Wednesday, “Eddie Winslow” started rising up the trends in the US after McCrary was seen in a steamy video with transgender model Sidney Starr promoting her OnlyFans account.

In the clip posted on Starr’s X/Twitter account, McCrary could be seen grinding on the model as she danced to music in the background. In the short clip they also kissed and the caption read: “Y’all wanna see what happens next with me and me Eddie Winslow?? Subscribe to my OnlyFans right now.”

It comes after McCracy and his agent previously denied rumours that the pair are involved romantically, labelling their relationship as “platonic”.

McCrary previously said: “I don’t normally pay attention to the rumors…But the small minds discuss other people… While y’all are discussing rumors that aren’t true, we eating.”

He also addressed it during an Instagram live video, saying: “What are we in high school? You gonna tell me who I can be friends with, who I can’t hangout with? I am a grown man.”

Starr, who has appeared on reality shows such as Love & Hip Hop: New York and Baddies ATL, has also been open about her friendship with the actor, publicly sharing pictures of the two of them together.

