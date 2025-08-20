GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update is what every gamer wants to hear

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than nine months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on 7 August when there was an update on that release date.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

GTA 6 referenced at Gamescom GTA 6 was referenced in a joke ahead of Obsidian Entertainment revealing a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL). Actor and comedian Ben Schwartz played the role of Mark, head of sequels at Obsidian. He jokingly referenced GTA 6 and said: "I've got big news. I'm going to drop a brand new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2. "What are you going to get? More planets, more chaos and an actual release date now GTA 6 got pushed to the Spring." The Outer Worlds 2 is releasing on 29 October.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has posted its weekly update for Red Dead Online. A post on X / Twitter said: "Jump into this week’s Red Dead Online featured series - a Hardcore Elimination Series showcasing the Make It Count Showdown mode - for 2x RDO$ and XP."

GTA 5 Breaking Bad crossover #GTA #breakingbad #streamer #videogames ♬ original sound - Luis Moncada @luis.moncada__ GTA5 meets Breaking Bad - Michael De Santa, Franklin, Lamar & Marco Salamanca Follow me on Twitch: Luis_Moncada_ @Ned Luke @Shawn Fonteno @slinkjohnson #gta5 GTA 5 actors Shawn Fonteno (Franklin), Michael De Santa (Michael) and Gerald 'Slink' Johnson (Lamar) met Luis Moncada who plays Marco Salamanca in Breaking Bad in a viral TikTok video. Salamanca tries to keep in character - but he eventually breaks.

GTA 5 and RDR2 are still best sellers in Europe GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among the best selling titles in Europe through 2025, according to data shared by GSD with The Game Business. GSD is the official European charts company that keeps track of all games across the continent. And so far this year, GTA 5 sits in third with RDR2 just behind it in fourth in Europe. GTA 5 released 12 years ago and RDR2 seven years ago. The best selling game of the year in Europe so far is EA Sports FC 25, which released last year, with Assassin's Creed Shadows in second.

'What walking around Jason's house could be like' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a recreation of what Jason Duval's house could look like in the game based off what's known in trailer 2. Dry_Education_7284 posted the video and it's got lots of people talking. desolatelandswizard said: "I need this game yesterday." One user said: "We got GTA 6 before GTA 6." audreyramen said: "Pretty close! Fans are crazy dedicated. There should be a boat ramp at the back of the house though."

GTA 6 logo created near Miami on Wplace reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the internet community painting the GTA 6 logo by Miami on Wplace, a real-time pixel canvas layered over the world map, where anyone can paint and create art together. PlayerGreeko said: "If you look very closely you can also see the Leonida Bay Lurker in the top left." tylersdaddy said: "Tommy Vercetti spotted." Forsaken_Airlane_320 said: "Cool."

GTA 6's biggest competition is GTA 5 says industry analyst GTA 6's biggest competition will be GTA 5 when the new game releases, according to an industry analyst.

Mat Piscatella is a senior director at Circana, an American market research and technology company. In an interview Piscatella had with Gamesindustry.biz, he said: "You look at something like Fortnite. It's been, what, seven, eight years now that that thing's been the biggest thing in the world. Or Minecraft. And GTA 5 launched in 2013. It's still one of the top 20 best selling games every single month." "The biggest competitor to GTA 6 will be GTA 5. It's wild times to be trying to make new video games."

GTA 6 logo created near Miami on Wplace The internet community has painted the GTA 6 logo by Miami on Wplace, a real-time pixel canvas layered over the world map, where anyone can paint and create art together. More art and references have also been spotted by where Florida Keys are on the map.

GTA 6 boss has 'very, very high' level of conviction about release date Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said his level of conviction that GTA 6 will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high". Speaking on CNBC, when asked if GTA 6 will release on time, he said: "My level of conviction is very, very high obviously. "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on but this, of course, is the primary focus. "We try not to pump expectations. I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal, I know GTA 6 is going to be an amazing game."

Full story: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 Rockstar Games GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it starts, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026.

