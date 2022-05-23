Dave Chappelle’s accused attacker, who was armed with a strange knife that looked like a handgun, said he tackled the comedian during his Hollywood Bowl set because his routine was “triggering.”

In an exclusive Los Angeles jail interview with the New York Post, Isaiah Lee, 23, seemingly explained his reasoning for the May 3 assault on the comedian.

Lee, who has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor battery, told the outlet that he believed Chappelle could have been more “sensitive” when it came to his jokes about the LGBT+ community and homelessness.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee said, who has also been homeless.

“I wanted him to know that next time. He should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee also said that he was a single father to a 5-year-old son.

“It’s a struggle, and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Lee further told the Post that his breaking point came when another comedian in the lineup for the show made a lewd joke about pedophilia, which also caused him to recall memories of his own molestation as a teenager.

Days after the attack, Chappelle spoke about the incident during a secret comedy show in Los Angeles.

Chris Rock, who many of us know, was struck across the face by Will Smith over jokes surrounding his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also joined him on stage.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

“I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped,” Rock responded.

Chappelle also said that he asked Lee said Lee what could’ve prompted the attack, and he said that Lee told him a story about his grandmother in Brooklyn who had been forced out of her neighbourhood due to gentrification.

The attack was an attempt to draw attention to her predicament.

Lee is facing four misdemeanor counts, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with the intent to assault, as noted by the Post.

He has also since been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his roommate in December following the publicity of the Chappelle attack.

