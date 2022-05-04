Chris Rock reportedly made a joke after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, asking “was that Will Smith?”.

The pair were performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when the crowd witnessed an audience member running onstage attempting to tackle the comedian at the Netflix is a Joke festival.

US reporter Sharon Carpenter was in attendance and tweeted that a man “ran on-stage and lunged at [Chappelle] knocking him to the floor.”

“Dave Chappelle got tackled to the ground on stage! Then Chris Rock came out and said, ‘was it Will Smith?!’ The wildest s***, I have ever seen!” author Julissa Arce also wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Chapelle tussled with the man before the audience member was taken away by security.

Rock then came back onto the stage after performing earlier in the evening and joked: “Was that Will Smith?”

According to reports, Chappelle later spoke to the crowd about the encounter by saying: "I don’t know if that was part of the show.

"I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent,” he added. “Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time.”

He was also joined on stage by Jamie Foxx, a video showed. Chappelle thanked Fox after the attack.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” he said.

Rock reportedly made a joke after Chappelle was tackled by an audience member Getty

Footage available of the incident is limited on social media as phones were during the shows.

It comes after Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke comparing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to G.I Jane due to her shaved head which is caused by alopecia.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Rock for further confirmation.

