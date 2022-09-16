David Beckham joined the huge queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at 2am in the morning.

However, some people believe the former England star's mourning clothes made him look more like an extra from the TV show Peaky Blinders.

Beckham, who was spotted by Sky News, was wearing a dark flat cap, suit, and tie with shoes to match in Victoria Gardens.

The celebrity took a few selfies with fans, which temporarily caused the queue to grind to a halt.

Once the footage hit social media, people couldn't resist likening the former footballer to the fictional Birmingham crime group.

One person on Twitter wrote: "He [went] from Bend it Like Beckham extra to Peaky Blinders extra."

Another said: "I so want to be the first person watching the Live Feed to Tweet, 'I HAVE EYEBALLS ON BECKHAM! HE'S TAKING HIS PEAKY BLINDERS' CAP OFF, FROM OUT OF RESPECTFULNESS!' It's the nearest I'll ever get to being a proper journalist," added writer Caitlin Moran.

A third quipped: "Peaky Beckham. At least he queued like the rest lol."

Someone else simply added: "It's amazing how David Beckham managed to keep his 12-hour wait in the queue secret, dressed in a Peaky Blinder disguise."

Last week, Beckham took to his Instagram to pen a message following the late monarch's death, noting how she's "inspired" people around the world with her "leadership."

"I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service," he captioned the post.

"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership…This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…"

Elsewhere, other UK celebrities in attendance included This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who went to Westminster Hall to view the Queen and film a TV segment for Tuesday's segment.

