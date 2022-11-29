Boxer Derek Chisora has joined OnlyFans – but wanted to make it crystal clear it won't be a NSFW account.

As Chisora gears up for his third fight with Tyson Fury on Saturday 3 December at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, he has also announced his debut on the adult platform.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a clip with fans, saying: "As you know I’ve opened up an OnlyFans account. It’s not really the people think it is, about me showing naked photos. No, it’s not,

"It’s about my content on my upcoming fight with Tyson Fury. It’s showing you how I’m preparing for the next last week. Show you what I eat — show you what I eat. Yeah, right, it’s not that kind of thing. But you’ll be excited off what I’ll be posting."

Once again, he reiterated in the tweet that he would not be showing his penis, despite humouring in the video that "once in a while I might slip a d**k pic in there," before adding: "I’m joking."

Fury, aka 'The Gypsy King', claimed to have retired after knocking out Dilian Whyte in April, but will appear at the stadium on Saturday to seek a third victory over Chisora.

The fight card will air on BT Sport Box Office in the UK at £26.95. Viewers do not need a BT Sport subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the PPV will also enable viewers to stream the fights live on the BT Sport website and app.

In the US, the fight card will stream live on ESPN+.

