Diddy's 'creepy' interview with 15-year-old Justin Bieber raises concerns

An "unsettling" interview of Diddy and a 15-year-old Justin Bieber has resurfaced online, raising concerns among viewers.

It comes after Homeland Security raided Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles "in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation."

The footage shows Diddy promising a young Bieber he can drive his Lamborghini once he turns 16 the following year, before adding that Bieber is "having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy."

"They’re having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose," Diddy continues. "But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."

Diddy then claims he had "been given custody of him," adding: "You know, he’s signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher’s first album."

Diddy says the pair plan on going "full, buck full crazy."

"Let’s go get some girls," Bieber responds to Diddy when asked what he'd like to do.

"Man after my heart," Diddy quips. "That’s what I’m talking about."

Inevitably, the interview raised eyebrows among fellow X/Twitter users.

Later, another clip was shared that showed Bieber "stuttering" when Diddy asked why they no longer spent time together.

In a statement following Diddy's home raid, his attorney Aaron Dyer said it was a "gross overuse of military-level force."



He added that Diddy had not been arrested and called the search warrant a "premature rush to judgment."



"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

Indy100 reached out to Justin Bieber's and Diddy's representative for comment

