Sean "Diddy" Combs said that Will Smith and Chris Rock squashed their beef following their shocking Oscars falling out on Sunday.

Viewers and the audience looked on in bewilderment when Smith walked up onto the stage and smacked Rock straight across the face.

But following that heated exchange, Diddy says that the two are all good and have squashed the drama.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," he told Page Six at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. "It's all love. They're brothers."

If you happen to be unaware of what happened last night, the Fresh Prince was infuriated after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock had taken aim at other audience members and made a poor-taste joke at Pinkett Smith's hair, which she cuts short because of her alopecia.

"Jada, can't wait for G.I. Jane 2," Rock said.

After appearing to laugh at the joke, Smith walked on the stage ever so calmly before slapping Rock across the face.

At first, it wasn't clear if this was a planned comedic moment for the show, but it really appeared to be a real moment.

In video footage shared online, Smith returned to his seat as a flabbergasted Rock said: "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," Smith shouted out.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke?" Rock said.

Smith reiterated his same sentiment about Rock needing to keep Pinkett-Smith's name out of his "f***ing mouth."

In an attempt to proceed with the next bit following the awkwardly tense situation, the comedian said: "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Despite the incident, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his leading role as Richard Williams in the Venus and Serna Williams biopic, King Richard.

During his award acceptance speech, Smith apologised for how the moment played out.

"I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees, he said. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took to Twitter to share a statement about the situation.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," they wrote, in part.

