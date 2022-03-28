The Oscars audience had some of the wildest reactions to Will Smith's slap

Will Smith getting up on stage at the Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock shocked viewers - and you can only imagine how it felt to be in the audience.

A-listers watched on in horror as they tried to figure out if the moment had been staged, or if they'd just witnessed Oscars history.

Smith initially appeared to find Rocks' joke funny, before realising it had upset wife, Jada.

Notably, Lupita Nyong'o, who was sat behind Smith during the incident, laughed, thinking that it was a scripted element of the show.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.