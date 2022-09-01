Dionne Warwick cannot be made over.

The Don't Make Me Over singer set the record straight on Twitter after two US Open broadcasters mistook her for Gladys Knight in the crowd on Wednesday.

Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin were commenting on the match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit when they pointed out Knight in the crowd. However, in that moment the camera had panned over to Warwick.

"Got some more stars," Rubin said as the camera zoomed in on Warwick.

Carillo responded, "Gladys Knight ..."

Rubin echoed Carillo, "Gladys Knight".

"Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you 😂😐," Warwick, 81, tweeted.

Warwick referenced several of her hit songs in her tweet just to make sure people understood that she and Knight are two different singers.

On Twitter, people criticized the two commentators for their mistake.

Rubin later tweeted that the slip-up was actually a mistake between the commentators and the program monitor. She said she was looking in the stands at Knight and did not realize the camera was pointed at Warwick

"Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne... mistake was immediately corrected," Rubin wrote.

Knight also jumped into the conversation tweeting, "Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her. I’m sure it was an honest mistake. It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena’s greatness."

With so many star-studded faces at the Open, other celebrities were mistaken for each other too. Earlier this week, Laverne Cox was misidentified as Beyoncé while watching a match.

