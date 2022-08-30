Laverne Cox mistaken for Beyoncé at US Open tennis match

Laverne Cox is 'flattered' after she was mistaken for Beyoncé during Serena William's first-round US Open tennis match.

Sporting hoop earrings and a face mask, the 50-year-old seemed understanding towards the situation.

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," the Orange is the New Black star wrote. "These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!"

Cox has even impersonated the pop star on lip sync battle and said she 'worshipped' her during a 2020 interview.



