Singer Dionne Warwick has announced her intent to date former SNL star Pete Davidson - but she may be too late.

On Monday, Warwick, 81, tweeted, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next" with a status that read, "tweeting it into existence."

Davidson is known for dating women in Hollywood, regardless of age, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Often, people online joke that Davidson will date the next famously single woman.

Even Martha Stewart has toyed with the idea of dating the 28-year-old comedian.

It seems Warwick wanted to capitalize on the opportunity to also date Davidson, however, rumors are swirling that he may be seeing the newly single Emily Ratajkowski.

Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a message from a fan who claims to have spotted Davidson and Ratajkowksi, 31, holding hands on a date together.

The fan claimed Davidson's hands were "all over" Ratajkowski, making it appear the two are together as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski have confirmed their relationship.

So the public may speculate about Davidson's new potential romance. Meanwhile, Warwick will be using Twitter to put herself out there.

