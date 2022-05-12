Video

Kim Kardashian acknowledges Pete Davidson romance in new episode of The Kardashians

Five episodes into the all-new series of The Kardashians and Kim has finally touched on her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson.

When questioned by former-brother-in-law Scott Disick about why he couldn't call her, she cited that she was "busy" before the show cut to a confessional where a producer joked she was texting someone whose name rhymed with "feet".

At mum Kris Jenner's birthday party, the billionaire goes on to describe her new beau as the "truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

kim kardashian
Up next TV

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz