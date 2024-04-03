Dixie D'Amelio displays her black eye after drunken incident

Dixie D'Amelio shocked viewers when she appeared on a live stream with a black eye.

While some might have thought the Instagram Live on April 1 was an April Fools prank, this wasn't the case as the influencer showed of the extent of her injury.

The 22-year-old's left eye was dark purple in colour from the bruising and was also very swollen as she also revealed some of her blood vessels in her eye were ruptured while red coloration could be seen as she glanced to one side.

Of course, concerned viewers asked D'Amelio how she got injured as she shared that the bruised swollen eye was a result of a tipsy accident.

Following a night out, she had returned home early where she accidentally hit her eye against a pocket door.

It wasn't until the next morning that D'Amelio realised the impact the hit had caused and noted the bruising on her eye looks extreme as she's on medication that causes her to bruise easily.





She then admitted to feeling embarrassed about the incident, though was able to crack jokes about it to her fans who responded by joking with her back but also wishing her well in her recovery.

During the live stream, D'Amelio also shared that she and her sister Charli don't live together anymore but are "neighbours."

"Charli and I don't live together, we live four minutes apart and we still see each other everyday. We both just wanted to be in our own spaces... it's not even a thing, I'm not addressing anything," she explained.

She added that it "just kind of happened" and she had previously lived on her own before but her younger sister hasn't and she wanted her to "make sure she was getting that experience to grow up."

