Best April Fools Day 2024 pranks

It's that time of year again - yes, that's right April Fools Day has arrived and it has given brands and publishers the right to try and pull the wool over our eyes with elaborate and very well-produced jokes.

Last year saw the 'announcements' of a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle video game and disgraced MP Matt Hancock realising his own cheddar.

Of course, none of these were true but often a lot of the fun on April Fools is trying to spot the jokes from the real stories, which is really tricky when you work in the news.

We're happy to report that things aren't any different this year. Here are some of the best gags doing the rounds:

Honest Burgers launches Quattro Pickle-O Burger

Recognising the unparalleled glory of a perfect pickle nestled beneath a juicy patty, Honest Burgers presents a burger that celebrates the pickle, showcasing them amongst a double smashed patty in four different ways. The Quattro Pickle-O Burger boasts a symphony of pickle flavours, featuring classic pickles, deep-fried frickles, pickle mayo, and Heinz Pickle flavour Tomato Ketchup.

Birds Bakery to launch 'left handed sausage cob'

East Midlands’ favourite Birds Bakery, has launched a brand new product, specifically designed for left-handed customers.

The bakery’s new left-handed sausage cob will soon enter stores across the region, making sure that every customer feels included and catered for.

Realising that there are few products out there specifically for left-handed people, Birds Bakery decided they didn’t want any customer to feel they couldn’t experience the savoury and sweet treats that are freshly made everyday.

Commenting on the new product launch, a spokesperson at Birds Bakery said: “Looking at the bakery market and our own ranges, we saw that some of our products weren’t as user friendly as they could be, the sausage cob being the main one. After gathering feedback from our customers, we decided to introduce the left-handed sausage cob, meaning everyone has the chance to enjoy one of our most popular products without risk of dropping their sausage.”

Birds Bakery worked with local hand-eye coordination specialist, Amber Dextrous, when adapting the product. Amber added: “Over my career I have worked with many left-handed people who have struggled to find everyday items they can use, and this doesn’t stop when it comes to food. Using cutlery, operating appliances and now handling and eating actual food are issues they face constantly so it’s important for us to help ease this stress as much as we can.

“Birds is paving the way for other leading bakeries by introducing their new left-handed sausage cobs and we hope further products are adapted to meet different needs, so everyone can enjoy a treat.”



Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the region including in Nottingham, Derby and Leicester City Centres. Many Birds products can also be ordered online and delivered to customers’ homes using the Birds By Post service.





Purplebricks launches AI-powered ‘BS detector’ app to alert house-hunters every time estate agents bend the truth

Purplebricks is set to revolutionise the house-hunting experience by launching an AI-powered phone app to help buyers call out untrustworthy high street estate agents.

The new ‘BS detector’ app will ‘bleep’ every time a high street estate agent does or says something questionable – acting like a lie detector in the palm of their hand.

Britain’s biggest online estate agent has used its own customer response data and market information to power the AI algorithms in the app, which listen out for key vocal cues.

Sentence structure, phrases, tone and pauses in speech are among dozens of tiny indicators that can be spotted by the app, which was developed using lie detector technology.

Claims provided by the high street agent will also be matched against the seller’s information about the property, and the latest market figures relating prices and trends.

When a combination of suspicious speech patterns is detected, the app will advise the user to take one of four actions:

Rephrase - request the estate agent rephrases their statement

Repeat – request the estate agent repeat their statement more clearly

Require – request the estate agent provides information to back-up their statement.

Refuse – request a different estate agent

In the most extreme cases, when the app is triggered multiple times, the prospective buyer will be advised to seek out another agent.

It comes as a Purplebricks’ study reveals a quarter of buyers (26%) and nearly a third of sellers (29%) found dealing with high street estate agents to be the most frustrating thing about the house-buying process.

The poll of more than 2,000 adults also found buyers’ biggest bugbear was the “availability of the right property” (39%) while “time-wasters” annoyed sellers the most (69%).

Purplebricks CEO Sam Mitchell said: “It’s time to call ‘BS’ on some of the sneaky tactics used by high street estate agents across the UK.

“We are incredibly proud to bring this vital and game-changing new app to the market – putting real power in the hands of house hunters”.

To download the app visit Purplebricks

