Doja Cat's recent behaviour is being ‘caused by a demon’ claims conspiracy theorist

Doja Cat has been behaving a little oddly towards her fans recently, and one conspiracy theorist on TikTok believes she knows exactly why.

The rapper recently faced a backlash after speaking out about the practice of pop stars’ obsessive fan bases using collective nicknames to describe themselves.

Doja Cat’s fans called themselves the "Kittenz". However, in a now-deleted post on social media platform Threads, the pop star said: “My fans don’t name themselves s***. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f***ing ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Now, conspiracy theorist Aja, who goes by ‘jayllah_bae’ on TikTok, thinks she’s found an explanation for her unusual behaviour towards fans, which has seen Doja Cat lose close to 250,000 Instagram followers over recent weeks.

Aja alleges that the rapper, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was “marked” and then “possessed” by a demon on her 27th birthday.

The TikToker claims that her birthday was actually a “ritual for her soul”.

“I don’t know what happened inside of her 27th birthday party, but she was marked and she was possessed, and that is why we’re seeing the Doja Cat we see now,” Aja said in the clip.

“They did something to her and something literally jumped into her body and possessed the f*** out of her,” she added, as well as describing her masquerade-themed party as an “Illuminati gala”.

Describing her subsequent actions as “sinister”, the TikToker also spoke about the musician's more recent weight loss, saying: “After that, I just started noticing that she lost a lot of weight. Doja Cat was always this thicc, juicy baddie [sic] and I mean thicker than cold peanut butter.

“And I’m not f****** stupid, I know that sometimes people just change, but this s*** was like overnight.”

She went on to post a follow-up video speaking about the “27 club ritual”, which is a list of celebrities who died at the age of 27.

“See the 27 club is not just about death,” Aja said. “I’m talking about the 27 club ritual that [celebrities] go through to see if they’re either [going to] be young and impressionable forever and basically be a product for the masses, or are they going to end up dead, or are they going to transition into another part of their life.”

It’s not the first time that conspiracy theorists have spoken about Doja Cat, after the rapper confirmed that she is not, in fact, a member of the illuminati earlier this year.

