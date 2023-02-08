Doja Cat has perfect response to conspiracy theories that she is in the illuminati

It’s the latest celebrity conspiracy doing the rounds, but Doja Cat has confirmed that she is not, in fact, a member of the illuminati.

The rapper and singer has been the subject of a new theory online, with some claiming that she is one of the members of the shadowy group.

What sparked the rumours? People have been claiming out-there behaviour over recent times is a clear sign.

Anyone following her career will know the 27-year-old has a flair for the eccentric, doing everything from covering herself in gold body paint for Paris Fashion Week, to changing her Twitter name to “fart” and being unable to change it back.

She also recently celebrated her birthday with a party themed around Stanley Kubrick's film Eyes Wide Shut, with a cake featuring the ‘all seeing eye’.

For some, it’s enough to convince them that Doja is a member of the illuminati – but she’s having none of it.

Writing on Twitter, Doja wrote: "This Illuminati s**t is so funny to me I'm gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass s**t just to make those people uncomfortable.

"I've fr found a new outlet of joy."

She wasn’t done there, either. A fan questioned here by writing: "You literally had an Eyes Wide Shut theme for your birthday. But okay."

The rapper hit back: "I know cuz that movie rocks and it's the best party theme ever."

It comes after conspiracy theorists went after Beyonce’s recent performance in Dubai over unfounded claims it had illuminati undertones.

In numerous TikTok videos, people have taken it upon themselves to share clips from Beyoncé’s show, highlighting what they felt were signs of something dark.

