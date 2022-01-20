Family, famous friends and fans turned to Twitter on Wednesday to wish singing sensation Dolly Parton a very happy birthday.

The country legend turned heads with a post to her 5.3 million followers for her 76th birthday celebrations. She is pictured sitting with her hand on her hip, dressed in a hot pink attire she described as her "birthday suit".

The Jolene singer candidly captioned the photo, "Just hangin' out in my birthday suit", before thanking everyone for their kind birthday tributes and messages.



Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, was one of the first to wish the star a happy birthday. "One of the many invaluable lessons learned from @dollyparton," the 29-year-old wrote, adding: "Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Actress Reece Witherspoon shared: "Listening to @DollyParton all day in honor of Jan 19!! Happy birthday Dolly! You are one of the brightest lights in our universe. Love you forever!"



Paying homage to her famed chart-topping hit, Reba McEntire said: "Happy birthday @DollyParton !!! I will always love you. Hope you're taking the day off from workin' 9 to 5! ButterflySparkling heartSparkles #happybirthdaydolly."

US host Jimmy Fallon also turned to Instagram and gushed: "Happy birthday to the supremely talented, insanely funny and most gorgeous crush a talk show host could have @dollyparton."





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Inevitably, fans' attention turned to the photo itself, which screamed 'go big or go home'.



"I love this woman she's like the auntie I've never met," one shared, while another added: "I wanna be like her when im that age."





















































There's no wonder the 76-year-old remains one of the biggest legends to this day, with her incredible career spanning seven decades.

Parton doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon either with a new upcoming book and album titled 'Run, Rose, Run'.