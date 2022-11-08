Right-wingers are convinced there will be a wave of Republicans voted into office on Election Day because of a coincidental moon tie between Donald Trump's birthday and November 8th.
During the early morning hours on Tuesday, a total blood moon lunar eclipse occurred.
It's the same type of lunar eclipse that happened on June 14, 1946 - otherwise known as Trump's birthday.
While the astronomical events could be chalked up to coincidence, some right-wingers see it as a sign from above that Republicans will win a majority of midterm elections.
On Twitter, several people pointed out moon ties between Trump's birthday and Election Day, including conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.
\u201cNo way\u201d— Jack Posobiec \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jack Posobiec \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1667874367
Upon learning that Trump's birthday and Election Day both experienced a blood moon, right-wingers shared their theories that a "red tsunami" or "red wave" was approaching.
Some used the blood moon as motivation for people to vote.
\u201cGOOD NIGHT PATRIOTS. A RED TSUNAMI is Coming Tomorrow After a BLOOD MOON Lunar Eclipse Which Begins at 4:00AM EST & Becomes a Full Eclipse at 5:17AM EST. There was also a BLOOD MOON Lunar Eclipse on June 14, 1946 which just so happened to be the day President Trump was born.\u2665\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\u201d— Denn Dunham (@Denn Dunham) 1667880473
\u201c8th Nov 2022 - USA mid-terms elections\n14th June 1946 - Donald Trump Birthday \nBoth are BLOOD MOON dates!\n\nNEWSFLASH: Its gonna be a big RED wave in these elections!\n\nMake America Great Again\n#SaveAmerica\u201d— Wesley\u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf1 (@Wesley\u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf1) 1667900145
Other people thought the blood moon coincidence meant Trump would announce he is running for re-election in 2024.
\u201cI\u2019m not one for politics.\n\nHowever how timely can a Trump announcement be on the precipice of a Blood Moon.\n\nRed Wave Incoming.\u201d— CC (@CC) 1667870688
\u201cThis morning would be the perfect time for Trump to announce his 2024 presidential run. He was born on a "blood moon" and considering these mid-terms fall on a blood moon. Coincidence... Fullfil the ancient proficiencies and take down the current empire! LoL\u201d— Mason_J (@Mason_J) 1667904750
The November blood moon is the last time the Earth will see a blood moon lunar eclipse for three years.
It is also the last time a blood moon will land on Election Day until 2394.
