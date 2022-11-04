Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ahead of next week's highly anticipated mid-term elections which are projected to be a good night for Republicans.

Current polling shows that the Democrats are struggling to gain any sort of advantage over Republicans in districts that president Joe Biden won in the 2020 election.

Despite not being president since January 2021, Trump has continued to hold a huge influence over the Republican party with many of his endorsed candidates, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, projected to win their respective races.

Trump's latest stop off was in Sioux City, Iowa where he lent his support to senator Chuck Grassley who is seeking his seventh term in the upper chamber of the Senate.

However, this wasn't really about Grassley, who was given just a handful of minutes to speak on Thursday. As always with Trump rallies, this was an opportunity for the ex-POTUS to vent his frustrations and bizarre ramblings to his adoring fans.

Here are some of the more eyebrow-raising moments from the rally.

Things were already a little weird before Trump even got on stage. For example, there was this guy who wanted somebody to take their "woke, fiscally irresponsible craziness to the Soviet Union," a country that doesn't exist anymore.

The tone continued at this level when the controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene managed to coax the crowd into booing 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in his home last weekend.





There was an awkward moment when Greene received a muted response from the crowd after she said that "under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine."

It was then Grassley's time to talk, who continued the US right-wings obsession with Joe Biden's son Hunter.

After that, it was the Trump show. He started things off by claiming that you can't walk down the street in Chicago without getting hit over the head with a baseball bat.

After complaining about the results of the 2020 election, Trump then tries to rewrite what happened in his highly controversial phone call with Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

In a truly odd moment, Trump begins to ramble about children joking that "if you don't like your child, leave it to charity." Our thoughts are with Don Jr at this time.

Continuing the surreal feeling of the rally, Trump begins to rant about Truth Social but also bizarrely claims that he's never heard of WhatsApp.

Some music then starts to play while Trump is talking. The tune in question has been linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

With the music still playing Trump wraps things up by promoting a lie about baby formula.





