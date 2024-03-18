Donald Trump hits out at Jimmy Kimmel again after Oscar's spat

Donald Trump has hit back at Jimmy Kimmel following their spat at the Oscars, which saw the host slam the former president after he critiqued his presenting abilities.

The presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election appeared on Fox News’s 'MediaBuzz' where he was questioned about his feud with Kimmel.

“Now look, look, Jimmy Kimmel is every is…every night, he hits me I guess, his ratings are terrible," Trump said.

“I hear he hits me all the time, so I figured I’d hit him because I thought he was a lousy host.”

The pair have gone back and forth before, but this beef recently resurfaced when Kimmel - who hosted the 96th annual Academy Awards - read out a Truth Social post written by Trump where he slated Kimmel's hosting skills.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars?” Kimmel said, reading Trump’s "review" aloud that was written less than an hour from when it was read on live TV, just before the award for Best Picture was announced.

“His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

To which Kimmel quipped: "Blah, blah, blah … Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on TruthSocial. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?"

Afterwards, Kimmel revealed to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their Live TV special that he hadn't planned to mention Trump during the ceremony but this changed when he was shown Trump's post when he wasn't on stage.

It was then that he decided to read Trump's post onstage with the extra time he had, but producers tried to discourage Kimmel from doing this.

"They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,’” Mr Kimmel said and chuckled. “[I was like] ‘Yes I am.’"

Of course, Trump had plenty to say about getting a last-minute mention from Kimmel.

“Now the big story is that they all begged him not to do it…’don’t do it.’ He probably stupidly, you know he had to act in a short period of time, like minutes, right? He had minutes because he’s on air. He sees this thing and he wants to go out there and he wants to, I guess confront me and so…he ends up reading my Truth," the former president said on Fox News’s 'MediaBuzz'.

“I said, ‘this guy’s even dumber than I thought.’ The thing went viral, it’s been all over the world now and all he had to do is keep his mouth shut.”

