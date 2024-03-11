32 hilarious Oscars 2024 memes

The stars were out in force for the Oscars on Sunday night (March 11), with Hollywood's biggest names celebrated during the glitziest of ceremonies.

As ever, there have been plenty of talking points.

Films Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and Barbie were at the heart of the action, but it was Oppenheimer that proved the big winner on the night.

The likes of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan all won awards, while the film itself claimed Best Picture.

Jimmy Kimmel was back to host his fourth ceremony too, taking aim at films like Madame Web during a gag-heavy opening salvo - as well as finding time to hit out at Donald Trump.

These are the biggest memes and reactions from viewers on social media.

Ryan Gosling delivered the 'greatest moment in Oscars history' with 'I'm Just Ken'













Not everyone was a fan of Kimmel's presenting style – or his joke about Robert Downey Jr’s drug use

...but it was a naked John Cena who stole the show





















Kimmel found time to hit out at Donald Trump too









Many wanted Spider-Man to win Best Animated Film













The eye catching outfits on the Red Carpet didn't disappoint











People couldn't take their eyes off Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Messi the clapping dog stole the show at the Oscars













Lily Gladstone fans weren't happy to see her lose out to Emma Stone



















And finally... Al Pacino had a unique way of announcing Best Picture

























Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel